Springtown man rearrested after posting bond with stolen credit card

Harle was oringally arrested for felony theft

Joshua Ray Harle, 23, of Springtown, was arrested on April 11, for an unrelated charge of theft of property $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony. His bond was set for $10,000.

He posted that $10,000 bond and was released the following day. However, he made the $1,540 bond payment to Brazil’s Bail Bond Company with a credit card that didn’t belong to him, nor was it one he had permission to use, according to Parker County Sheriff’s investigators.

The the rightful owner had reported the card stolen April 10 when his vehicle was burglarized.

Sheriff’s investigators also discovered Harle had used the stolen credit card to make an online purchase and to buy cigarettes at a local gas station moments before making the fraudulent bond payment.

During an interview, Harle implicated himself in the use of the stolen credit card to make his bond payment, as well as other additional illegal purchases.

Harle was re-arrested this week for going off-bond on his two previous charges of the theft or property and a possession of a dangerous drug. Harle was additionally charged with fraud use possession of identifying information.

As of Friday, April 20, Harle remained at the Parker County Jail with a new total bond set at $23,010.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said, “With today’s technology it is very simple to track any electronic payment. We have clear evidence of the suspect making fraudulent transactions to his bond company and other businesses. Now this young man’s bond has more than doubled due to his criminal actions.”

Fowler added this case is currently ongoing and will be filed with the county prosecutor’s office for consideration of prosecution.