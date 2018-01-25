SMS student struck by vehicle

A juvenile pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of Holbrook Road in Springtown this afternoon just after 4 p.m. while walking home from Springtown Middle School where they are a student.

The victim, whose name has been withheld due to their age, was transported from the scene to Cook Children’s Hospital in downtown Fort Worth by air ambulance.

SPD Chief Tony Motley said the victim was alert and able to answer questions at the scene.

Motley added that there was no indication that the driver of the vehicle that struck the child was at fault for the incident. The driver was traveling at the posted speed limit at the time of the accident.

More details will be in the Feb. 1 issue of the Epigraph.