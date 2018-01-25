Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help to ID suspects in Springtown-area burglaries

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to solve a string of burglaries that took place last weekend in the Springtown area.

According to the sheriff’s office, four vehicles and a storage building located on Isabella Lane were reportedly burglarized sometime overnight between the night of Saturday. Jan. 20 and Sunday morning.

Unknown suspect(s) entered a storage building and four vehicles, taking numerous valuables including fishing poles and tackle, jewelry, backpacks, sunglasses, flashlights, clothing, phone chargers, credit and debit cards, tax return paperwork, cash and other personal items.

A male suspect was captured on home surveillance camera during one of the break-ins.

He is described as wearing a dark Adidas-style sweat suit, T-shirt, athletic shoes and a ball cap. He is described as being white or Hispanic, having short, dark hair, standing approximately 5-feet-9 to 6-feet tall and weighing about 135 to 155 pounds.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information on the location of the suspect to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (817) 594-8845.

You may remain anonymous by calling the Parker County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (817) 599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in these crimes.

All of the vehicle owners reported they parked their cars at their residences and left them unlocked overnight.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said most break-ins can be prevented if people will simply remove their valuables and lock their vehicles.