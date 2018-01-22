County Judge issues disaster declaration

Citing the ongoing wildfires and the threat of more, Parker County Judge Mark Riley issued a disaster declaration for the county Monday, Jan. 22.

The declaration states the current and forecasted weather conditions leave the “threat of fires that could escalate to major proportions” imminent.

Firefighters across the county were busy fighting numerous fires as of Monday afternoon, the largest of which is located near Willow Park and Aledo. That blaze has caused the closure of Interstates 20 and 30 between FM 5 and Loop 820 and burned more than 1,000 acres.

The declaration can stay in effect for seven days before the commissioners court is required to take action.