Springtown hosts 7 on 7

Porcupine Stadium was the site of Wise County 7 on 7 league play May 8. The SHS varsity played Decatur and, after rallying late, went for the victory; the pass, however, went incomplete. That league ends May 22 at Bridgeport. Springtown also has hosted a Monday Night Football 7 on 7 gathering; that finale is May 14. From there, the varsity Porcupines will try to qualify for the state tourney by playing in tournaments in Gainesville (May 19), Hurst (May 26), Brock (June 2), Jim Ned (June 15), and one to be announced later (June 22-23). Photos by Mark K. Campbell







