Springtown clobbers Alvarado, 53-30, behind memorable Rickett performance

Junior runner rushes for 238 yards, scores 5 TDs, and throws for another
by Mark K. Campbell
It’s been a while since the Porcupines won a postseason football game.
Since 2013, to be exact when the SHS squad led by coach Brad Turner defeated Wichita Falls Hirschi 49-27.
The next season, Brian Hulett came to Springtown (6-5) and took SHS to the playoffs.
But the Porcupines lost in 2014 to Sanger then again to the Indians in 2016.
Alvarado beat Springtown in bi-district in 2016, 52-34.
