Springtown clobbers Alvarado, 53-30, behind memorable Rickett performance

Junior runner rushes for 238 yards, scores 5 TDs, and throws for another

by Mark K. Campbell

It’s been a while since the Porcupines won a postseason football game.

Since 2013, to be exact when the SHS squad led by coach Brad Turner defeated Wichita Falls Hirschi 49-27.

The next season, Brian Hulett came to Springtown (6-5) and took SHS to the playoffs.

But the Porcupines lost in 2014 to Sanger then again to the Indians in 2016.

Alvarado beat Springtown in bi-district in 2016, 52-34.







