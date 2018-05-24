Sports dates set for 2018-19 school year

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL

markcampbell@azlenews.net

The University Interscholastic League has set tentative dates and game/tournament limits for the 2018-19 school year.

Eight is a magic number for many sports.

That’s the maximum number of meets for cross country in the fall and track and field in the spring.

Golfers – boys and girls – can only play in eight tournaments.

Swimmers can compete in just eight meets.

Wrestlers are limited to eight tourneys.

Tennis – team in the fall and individual in the spring – can not exceed eight tournaments.

Football remains limited to 10 games in the regular season.







