Sports dates set for 2018-19 school year

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
markcampbell@azlenews.net

The University Interscholastic League has set tentative dates and game/tournament limits for the 2018-19 school year.
Eight is a magic number for many sports.
That’s the maximum number of meets for cross country in the fall and track and field in the spring.
Golfers – boys and girls – can only play in eight tournaments.
Swimmers can compete in just eight meets.
Wrestlers are limited to eight tourneys.
Tennis – team in the fall and individual in the spring – can not exceed eight tournaments.
Football remains limited to 10 games in the regular season.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR