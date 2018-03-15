Softball girls run-rule Lake Worth

Standout third baseman Elaina Garcia puts a tag on a sliding Lady Blue from Graham. Garcia had two of SHS’ four hits. Against Lake Worth earlier, the Springtown senior had a singe in the blowout win. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
by Mark K. Campbell
markcampbell@azlenews.net

It didn’t take long for the Lady Porcupine softball squad to notch a second district win.
Three innings, in fact.
At home against Lake Worth on March 9, Springtown moved to 2-0 in 7-4A with a 17-2 drubbing of the Lady Frogs.
The game stood 2-1 after one inning, but when SHS starter and winner Raynee Henderson blanked Lake Worth in the top of the second inning, the Lady Porcupines poured it on in their half.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Register for FREE Digital-Only Access through March 31, 2018
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR