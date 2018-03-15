Softball girls run-rule Lake Worth

by Mark K. Campbell

markcampbell@azlenews.net

It didn’t take long for the Lady Porcupine softball squad to notch a second district win.

Three innings, in fact.

At home against Lake Worth on March 9, Springtown moved to 2-0 in 7-4A with a 17-2 drubbing of the Lady Frogs.

The game stood 2-1 after one inning, but when SHS starter and winner Raynee Henderson blanked Lake Worth in the top of the second inning, the Lady Porcupines poured it on in their half.







