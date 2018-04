Two boys’ relay teams advancing to Lubbock

by Mark K. Campbell

Scores of talented athletes poured into Porcupeine Stadium April 18 for the Area track meet. They encountered a stout north wind that was more than tainted by smoke from Oklahoma wildfires.

When the dust (and smoke) had cleared after nightfall, 11 Springtown athletes had qualified for the Region I-4A meet.