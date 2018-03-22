SHS lifting ladies 3rd at state meet

Kuper is Springtown’s first powerlifting champion

by Mark K. Campbell

markcampbell@azlenews.net

The Lady Porcupine powerlifting team is already considered one of the best in the state.

And that reputation ballooned with a third-place finish at the state meet in Waco – and SHS’ first-ever state champ.

Led by golden girl Jazmine Kuper, Springtown took third in 4A among 70 teams, trailing only powerhouses Crystal City and Beeville Jones.

Kuper won her 220-pound weight class and set a new Texas record by moving 1,130 pounds at the event.

Coach Missy Castro said Kuper built a 40-pound lead early over her nearest competitor and “never looked back.”

The coach added, “Kuper has dominated at every meet this season and state was no different.”

Six other Lady Porcupines competed with two finishing third, one fourth, one fifth, one ninth, and one 12th.

Samantha Wann, in her first year of lifting, took the bronze at 114 pounds; in her best bench, squat, and deadlifts, she tallied 765 pounds.

Against 120-pound athletes, SHS’ Trew Gaston finished third with a total of 815 pounds.

Coach Castro lauded Gaston’s leap from seventh entering the state meet.

“She improved by 75 pounds,” Castro said.

Right behind Wann in the 114 class was Lady Porcupine Mindy Mullens who finished fourth with 760 pounds.

To get there: “She had to deadlift a personal best of 315 pounds,” Castro recalled.

Taking fifth was Rachel Hellam who came to state 12th after struggling while ill at the regional event. In Waco, she improved 65 pounds to 735.

Freshman Tatiana Contreras at 105 pounds took ninth with 655 pounds.

Another first-year lifter, Madelynn Vining, was 12th with 785 pounds in the 148 class.







