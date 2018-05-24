SHS earns state berth

That was fast! The Springtown 7 on 7 football team qualified for the state tournament in the Porcupines’ first effort. SHS went undefeated at a Gainesville SQT (State Qualifying Tournament) with victories over the Celina JV, Bridgeport, Aubrey, and, in the championship game, Valley View. The state event – where Springtown will play in Division II (4A, 3A, and some private schools) – is slated for June 28-29 at Veterans Park in College Station.


