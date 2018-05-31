SHS All-Star May 31, 2018 Porcupine John Johnson (4) is headed to the West Texas Basketball Coaches Association All Star Game June 3. Johnson will play at Angelo State University’s Junell Center as part of Team West in the “large school” game at 4:15 p.m. The event is an annual showcase for senior athletes. Photo by Mark K. Campbell The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only. Already registered? Login below… Already a subscriber: Click here to register. Click here to purchase a subscription. Email Password Remember me for 2 weeks Forgot Password