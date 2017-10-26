Porcupines win a thriller in Mineral Wells, 35-28

Victory almost assures Springtown 2nd in 5-4A

by Mark K. Campbell

Going in, both Mineral Wells and Springtown (2-5, 1-1) knew the winner of the contest would almost certainly end up second in the district.

The see-saw affair went down to the final seconds before the Porcupines left Ram Stadium 35-28 winners.

Springtown coach Brian Hulett said, "This was a quality win for our kids. Mineral Wells is a very sound team; they have gone several [playoff] rounds deep the last few years."








