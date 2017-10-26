Porcupines win a thriller in Mineral Wells, 35-28

Scooping up a Ram fumble, Porcupine Brady Rhodes is surrounded by teammates who would escort him to the end zone in the third quarter. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Victory almost assures Springtown 2nd in 5-4A

by Mark K. Campbell
Going in, both Mineral Wells and Springtown (2-5, 1-1) knew the winner of the contest would almost certainly end up second in the district.
The see-saw affair went down to the final seconds before the Porcupines left Ram Stadium 35-28 winners.
Springtown coach Brian Hulett said, “This was a quality win for our kids. Mineral Wells is a very sound team; they have gone several [playoff] rounds deep the last few years.”

