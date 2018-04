As second round of district play begins

by Mark K. Campbell

markcampbell@azlenews.net

The baseball Porcupines know they need to win in the second half of district play.

If they do, Springtown can elevate to the upper tier of district foes and reach the playoffs.

Back on April 3, a Lake Worth loss hurt. Coach Josh Ward said the Porcupines hit well late, but the deficit was too large in a 10-5 loss.