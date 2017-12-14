Porcupines go 2-2 in Poolville tournament

by Mark K. Campbell

Basketball is the one team sport where a school’s classification isn’t that important.

Often a 1A team can beat a squad from a bigger school.

At the Poolville tournament Dec. 7-9, several teams were in lower classes than Springtown (7-7) but several were a great challenge.

Like Lipan, SHS coach Ernest Mims noted.

Ranked No. 1 in 1A, the Indians beat Springtown at the tourney.

Mims said, “They were the best team we have played all year – no matter the classification.

“I will be shocked if they are not playing for a state title again.”

Accurate shooting – “lights out,” Mims recalled – led Lipan to a 91-51 win over SHS.







