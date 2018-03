The annual POJO Relays arrive Saturday, March 24. Things kick off early at 8 a.m. with a series of field events and the gun for the longest race, the 3200. Running finals are slated to start at 2:30 p.m.

Over Spring Break, SHS teams vied at Graham where the quartet of Cage Teague, Aaron Foster, Dakota Straham, and John Johnson won the 4×400.