Once again, it’s summer camp time

With the end of school nearing, that means the dawning of summer camps season.

This year’s camps will again cover a variety of sports as well as a weeks-long conditioning program.

This year’s camp dates:

Volleyball – May 29-June 1; two sessions; $50; SMS gym

Baseball – June 4-7; $50; Porcupine Stadium

Softball – June 4-7; $50; Porcupine Stadium

Wrestling – June 4-6; $50; SHS Indoor Facility

Soccer – June 11-14; two sessions; $50; Porcupine Stadium

Boys basketball – June 18-21; $50; SMS gym

Girls basketball – June 18-21; $50; SMS gym

Youth football – July 10-12; $50; SHS Indoor Facility

Elite volleyball – July 29-31; $125; SHS gym

Football – July 31-Aug 2; $50; SHS Indoor Facility

Applications are available online at springtownisd.net.

Click on “Our Schools” and choose Springtown High School, then “Athletics,” then find “Summer Camps 2018” on the left-hand waterfall list.

Once again, each child after the first one can register for half price for the same camp.

All camps are $50 and can be paid with check or money order with one exception – the

Elite volleyball camp link on the SISD website offers a way to pay online.

POJO Maker, a speed and strength camp, runs for six weeks beginning June 4 with a break the week of July 4.

The fee is $100.

For info, contact the AD office at (817) 220-3040.








