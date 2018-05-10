Once again, it’s summer camp time

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
With the end of school nearing, that means the dawning of summer camps season.
This year’s camps will again cover a variety of sports as well as a weeks-long conditioning program.
This year’s camp dates:
Volleyball – May 29-June 1; two sessions; $50; SMS gym
Baseball – June 4-7; $50; Porcupine Stadium
Softball – June 4-7; $50; Porcupine Stadium
Wrestling – June 4-6; $50; SHS Indoor Facility
Soccer – June 11-14; two sessions; $50; Porcupine Stadium
Boys basketball – June 18-21; $50; SMS gym
Girls basketball – June 18-21; $50; SMS gym
Youth football – July 10-12; $50; SHS Indoor Facility
Elite volleyball – July 29-31; $125; SHS gym
Football – July 31-Aug 2; $50; SHS Indoor Facility
Applications are available online at springtownisd.net.
Click on “Our Schools” and choose Springtown High School, then “Athletics,” then find “Summer Camps 2018” on the left-hand waterfall list.
Once again, each child after the first one can register for half price for the same camp.
All camps are $50 and can be paid with check or money order with one exception – the
Elite volleyball camp link on the SISD website offers a way to pay online.
POJO Maker, a speed and strength camp, runs for six weeks beginning June 4 with a break the week of July 4.
The fee is $100.
For info, contact the AD office at (817) 220-3040.
