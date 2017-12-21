Late rally reels in Western Hills

Senior Porcupine Travis Plato plays some defense. The Porcupines used a big fourth quarter to beat Vernon on the road. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Porcupines end game on an 11-2 run to beat the Cougars

by Mark K. Campbell
The “games that matter” – district clashes – don’t arrive until 2018 does.
But the Springtown varsity (9-7) basketball squad impressed in late non-district matches as big final pushes led to a pair of wins.
Against Fort Worth Western Hills Dec. 15, the Porcupines trailed – if barely – at the end of the first three quarters.
The Cougars held a slim 48-46 lead entering the final frame.
At the three-minute mark, Springtown ripped off an 11-2 run that reeled in the visitors and gave SHS a 69-65 victory.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR