Late rally reels in Western Hills

Porcupines end game on an 11-2 run to beat the Cougars

by Mark K. Campbell

The “games that matter” – district clashes – don’t arrive until 2018 does.

But the Springtown varsity (9-7) basketball squad impressed in late non-district matches as big final pushes led to a pair of wins.

Against Fort Worth Western Hills Dec. 15, the Porcupines trailed – if barely – at the end of the first three quarters.

The Cougars held a slim 48-46 lead entering the final frame.

At the three-minute mark, Springtown ripped off an 11-2 run that reeled in the visitors and gave SHS a 69-65 victory.







