Lady lifters head off to state meet

by Mark K. Campbell

markcampbell@azlenews.net

The Springtown Lady Porcupine powerlifting teams have made annual treks to the state meet.

Years back, plenty of SHS athletes spent their Spring Breaks at state when it was held in Corpus Christi.

In recent years, the event has been moved to Waco, and that’s where coach Missy Castro will take several Lady Porcupines who earned berths at this year’s elite gathering.

One Springtown girl especially has a chance to make a memorable impact.

Jazmine Kuper heads to Waco No. 1 in her weight class out of Region 6, Division 2.

At the regional meet in Anna, Kuper excelled.

She set two new records in the division’s 220-pound class.

Kuper shattered the squat mark, raising it to 485 pounds.

And she raised the bench press record to a whopping 315 pounds.

That earned Kuper the regional Best Bench Award, Heavy Division.

After taking the gold in Anna, Kuper heads to Waco with an 80 pound advantage over the runner-up in her weight class, from Beeville Jones.

Kuper’s best in 2018 in the tally of the three required lifts – bench, squat, and dead – is 1,145 pounds.

Not only is that tops in her weight class, it’s second overall in Region 2 in the entire state, trailing only a Raymondville girl who competes in a higher weight class.

Three other Lady Porcupines are top five in their statewide weight classes – Samantha Wann, Mindy Mullens, (both at 114) and Rachel Hellam (132).

At the regional meet, Wann and Mullens finished 1-2, respectively.

Wann, like Kuper, set a new record for the region and won the Best Bench Award, Light Division.

Her best total heading to Waco is 740 pounds – 20 more than Mullens.

Rachel Hellam is fifth in Texas in the 132-pound group; her best total score is 790 pounds.

Trew Gaston heads to Waco fifth in the 123-pound division with a total of 740 pounds.

State is March 17.








