2 more wins for SHS softball

by Mark K. Campbell

markcampbell@azlenews.net

The SHS softball team won again and again.

Springtown (12-9, 7-1) dispatched Kennedale 4-1 and clubbed Lake Worth 15-1.

At home against Kennedale March 29, the Lady Porcupines fell behind early 1-0, but SHS tied it up in the bottom of the second inning.