Ladies pummel FW Diamond Hill

District shutout No. 5 recorded

by Mark K. Campbell

The Lady Porcupine volleyball team notched its fifth 3-0 win in district play with a blanking of visiting Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis Oct. 10.

Only Kennedale and Castleberry have managed to take a set from Springtown (17-8, 7-1) in 7-4A play.

For the 2017 season, the Lady Porcupines hold a whopping victorious game advantage of 22-6 over district foes.

SHS continues to remain tied with Kennedale for the top 7-4A spot.







