Ladies flood annual softball All-District roster

ALL-DISTRICT

SOFTBALL

Most Valuable Player

Elaina Garcia, C, Sr.

Newcomer of the Year

Madison Smith, LF, Jr.

First Team

Raynee Henderson, P, Sr.

Delaney Jones, SS, Jr.

Kelsey Vincent, CF, Soph.

Second Team

Erinn Jay, 1B, Sr.

Megan Tyree, RF, Sr.

Valarie Garcia, 3B, Soph.

Honorable Mention

Courtney Fryer, Soph.

Jayden Grubis, Fr.

Shaylee Mann, Fr.

Camryn Slocum, Fr.

Academic All-District

Elania Garcia

Raynee Henderson

Erinn Jay

Megan Tyree

Shaylee Mann

Kelsey Vincent

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL

markcampbell@azlenews.net

The Lady Porcupine softball team impressed 7-4A coaches.

In fact, the entire 12-member roster earned some sort of district accolade.

Leading the way was Springtown’s standout hitter, Elaina Garcia.

The senior catcher was named the 7-4A Most Valuable Player.







