Ladies flood annual softball All-District roster

ALL-DISTRICT
SOFTBALL
Most Valuable Player
Elaina Garcia, C, Sr.
Newcomer of the Year
Madison Smith, LF, Jr.
First Team
Raynee Henderson, P, Sr.
Delaney Jones, SS, Jr.
Kelsey Vincent, CF, Soph.
Second Team
Erinn Jay, 1B, Sr.
Megan Tyree, RF, Sr.
Valarie Garcia, 3B, Soph.
Honorable Mention
Courtney Fryer, Soph.
Jayden Grubis, Fr.
Shaylee Mann, Fr.
Camryn Slocum, Fr.
Academic All-District
Elania Garcia
Raynee Henderson
Erinn Jay
Megan Tyree
Shaylee Mann
Kelsey Vincent
BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
markcampbell@azlenews.net
The Lady Porcupine softball team impressed 7-4A coaches.
In fact, the entire 12-member roster earned some sort of district accolade.
Leading the way was Springtown’s standout hitter, Elaina Garcia.
The senior catcher was named the 7-4A Most Valuable Player.
