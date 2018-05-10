Ladies flood annual softball All-District roster

Lady Porcupine Elaina Garcia was deemed the best player in District 7-4A, the Most Valuable Player. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
ALL-DISTRICT
 SOFTBALL

Most Valuable Player
Elaina Garcia, C, Sr.
Newcomer of the Year
Madison Smith, LF, Jr.
First Team
Raynee Henderson, P, Sr.
Delaney Jones, SS, Jr.
Kelsey Vincent, CF, Soph.
Second Team
Erinn Jay, 1B, Sr.
Megan Tyree, RF, Sr.
Valarie Garcia, 3B, Soph.
Honorable Mention
Courtney Fryer, Soph.
                                     Jayden Grubis, Fr.
                                     Shaylee Mann, Fr.
                                     Camryn Slocum, Fr.
                                     Academic All-District
                                     Elania Garcia
                                     Raynee Henderson
                                     Erinn Jay
                                     Megan Tyree
                                     Shaylee Mann
                                     Kelsey Vincent

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
markcampbell@azlenews.net

The Lady Porcupine softball team impressed 7-4A coaches.

In fact, the entire 12-member roster earned some sort of district accolade.

Leading the way was Springtown’s standout hitter, Elaina Garcia.

The senior catcher was named the 7-4A Most Valuable Player.

