After two playoff victories

by Mark K. Campbell

The Lady Porcupine volleyball season ended after a 3-0 loss to 46-1 Glen Rose, No. 2 in the state in 4A.

The defeat ended a sterling season for Springtown (23-9).

SHS’ final victory came in Jacksboro in the Area round Nov. 2 with a 3-1 victory over Burkburnett – 25-15, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17.