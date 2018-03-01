Five SHS lifters power forward: SHS quintet advances to regionals

by Mark K. Campbell

After a powerlifting district meet at Azle Feb. 20, five Porcupines landed berths at the regional event.

A top 12 finish in each weight class is required to continue lifting.

That’s what this quintet has achieved:

Noah Duvall – 114-pound division

Holden Fry – 132

Joel Rayos – 132

Zach Watson – 189

Guillermo Pando – 198

At the Azle event, Pando won his weight class and Watson finished third.

The regional meet is slated for Weatherford March 10.

Springtown competes in Division 2, Region 6.

Duvall sits fourth in the 114-pound class with a season best total of 795 pounds.

Fry’s total of 895 places him fourth at 132 with teammate Rayos 11th at 780 pounds.

Among the 189s, Watson is perched at ninth with a tally of his three lifts sitting at 1,195 pounds.

In the 198 division, Guillermo is third with 1,290 pounds.

Competitors’ heaviest tallies in a trio of lifts – bench press, squat, and dead lift – are added together to reach a final number.

Those are then ranked in specific divisions and regions.







