by Mark K. Campbell

The 2017-18 varsity boys’ basketball season finished on a positive note with a home victory on Senior Night.

Before that, Springtown (14-15, 4-8) traveled to playoff-bound Kennedale and lost 71-43.

SHS’ top scorers were Riley Comiskey with 15 points, Camden Chesney with 10, and Travis Plato with 9 points.