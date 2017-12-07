Boys go 3-1 in tourney

In Dublin

by Mark K. Campbell

A trip to Dublin for the varsity’s first tournament of the season saw Springtown (5-4) go 3-1.

SHS’ only loss came to the tourney champs, the hosts,

At the Dublin Athletic Booster Club event, the Porcupines opened with a 58-51 victory over Tolar Nov. 30.

Riley Comiskey had the hot hand, hitting for a team-high 24 points.

Alex Dewitt added 14 and Zach Payne scored 11 points.

Freshman Camden Chesney paced SHS in rebounds with 6.

The next day came the loss in the tourney. Eventual champs Dublin won 93-72.

SHS scored 18 points in every period.







