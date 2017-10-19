Both SHS cross country squads advancing

The boys varsity takes off at Arlington’s Harold Patterson Athletic Complex Oct. 12. The Porcupines finished third to lock down a berth at the Region I-4A cross country race in Lubbock Oct. 23. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Girls 2nd, boys 3rd at district meet in Arlington

by Mark K. Campbell
At a flat, sunny, humid course in Arlington’s Harold Patterson Athletic Complex, Springtown varsity cross country teams toed the line.
A top three finish would allow the squads to continue running – at the Region I event in Lubbock Oct. 23.
Coach Ernest Mims said, “Our goal this year was to take both teams to regional, not just the girls.”
And that happened.
The girls finished second overall and the boys third to lock down regional berths.

