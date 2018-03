by Mark K. Campbell

The ramp up to district play is over for the Springtown baseball varsity.

District 7-4A play begins Friday, March 16 at Benbrook.

To get to that point, the Porcupines played in a Bowie tournament then hosted Gainesville.

At Bowie, the sledding was tough.

SHS went 1-4.