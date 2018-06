Springtown has already qualified for the state 7 on 7 tournament set for later this month

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL

markcampbell@azlenews.net

They got it out of the way right off the bat.

The Porcupines’ first effort in landing a berth at the state 7 on 7 tournament was a success.

By winning the Gainesville SQT – state qualifying tournament – SHS secured a spot in College Station for gathering of the top squads in Texas.