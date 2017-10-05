Wreck kills 1 teen, seriously injures another

A CareFlite air ambulance lifts off the scene of a crash that killed teenager Joshua Joseph Hall, 19, and critically injured his 17-year-old passenger on West Hwy. 199 Saturday, Sept. 30. Photo by Carla Noah Stutsman

Waiting to turn, pickup hit from behind, overturns

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

A Springtown teen lost his life and his teenage passenger continues to fight for his following a horrific crash around 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Joshua Joseph Hall, 19, of Springtown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on West Hwy. 199 at Gilliland Road.

His passenger, 17-year-old Marty Nelson, also of Springtown, was taken by CareFlite air ambulance to a Metroplex hospital in critical condition.

A family member said Nelson is now at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Although his condition is still critical, the teen is improving, and the family appreciates the prayers of the community.

According to Staff Sgt. Richard Hunter of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hall – at the wheel of a 1993 Dodge Dakota pickup – and Nelson were eastbound on West Hwy. 199 when Hall stopped and waited to turn left onto Gilliland Road.

The Dodge was struck from behind by a 2015 Ford F250 pickup that was also eastbound. The Ford was pulling a trailer which carried a tractor.

The impact caused the Dodge to overturn multiple times before coming to rest upside down in the center of the roadway, Hunter said.

The Ford continued off the roadway before coming to rest in the barrow ditch.

The driver of the Ford, Justin Earl Collins, 30, also from Springtown, was uninjured.

Hwy. 199 was shut down to all traffic at the site as first responders, CareFlite, and law enforcement worked at the scene, a few feet east of Gilliland Road.

Westbound traffic was diverted onto Pojo Drive, then Holbrook Road, then Gilliland Road before it was allowed to continue west on the highway.

Eastbound traffic was diverted to Holbrook and back to Pojo Drive, where it continued east into Springtown.

Officials reopened the highway to traffic fully three hours later, just after 5 p.m.

DPS troopers were back at the scene Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, to gather additional information in the ongoing investigation into the crash.