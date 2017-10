by Mark K. Campbell

The Lady Porcupine volleyball team knew it needed to win the 5-4A rematch against Kennedale to have a shot at the district crown.

The Lady Kats had beaten Springtown (16-8, 6-1) 3 games to 1 back on Sept. 19.

This time, at the SHS gym, the Lady Porcupines battled and took a 5-game thriller, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13.

That victory drew Springtown even with Kennedale in 5-4A.