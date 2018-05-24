Spiders, snakes and some other running buddies

I am not mortified of spiders.

Or snakes.

Plenty of people are.

Now, I ain’t crazy about mountain lions – an off-road biker was just killed by one in the Northwest – and I detest bears.

As I continue to jog as long as I have enough money to keep buying ibuprofen, I have seen maybe one mountain lion – on an isolated trail on the Lake Mineral Wells State Park & Trailway a few years ago – and, thankfully, no bears (yet, even though I still have a haunting premonition that my demise will somehow involve one). I have spied a slew of other critters.

Most recently, it’s been this rat snake and black widow spider.







