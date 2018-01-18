My wife may have squirrels in her attic

Attention: Husbands. It is not a good idea to suggest that your wife has squirrels in her attic or bats in her belfry.Attention: Husbands. It is not a good idea to suggest that your wife has squirrels in her attic or bats in her belfry.Unless you need a great, attention-grabbing headline. Then, go ahead. I hope your couch is comfortable.“I hear squirrels in the attic!” That’s what she said.I thought they were on the roof, but I said, “I’ll take care of it.”Attention: Everybody. Saying you will take care of it is not the same thing as taking care of it.







