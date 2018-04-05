It’s funny how things stick with you. As I’m writing this late Easter evening, I’m remembering a song from my childhood:

Here comes Peter Cottontail hoppin’ down the bunny trail; Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s on its way. Bringin’ every girl and boy baskets full of Easter joy, Things to make your Easter bright and gay…

I just listened to a YouTube recording of Gene Autry’s 1950 version. (That was considerably before my time, by the way!)

The song was composed in 1949 by Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins, who wrote “Frosty the Snowman” a year later.







