Grandpa Culwell of Parker County, Part 26

Ethel B. Tackitt wrote about her family and their move to Parker County.

Last week: With songs and sermons, the annual Methodist Camp Meeting could go on for most of the day.

Early “Candle Lighting” and the familiar cadence of “I Am Bound For The Promised Land” was sufficient call for everybody to assemble at the big arbor for Sunday night preaching. The usual array of quilts and pillows for sleeping children and chairs for old people and all soon found their places joining in the singing with fervor.







