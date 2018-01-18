Grandpa Culwell of Parker County, Part 22

Ethel B. Tackitt wrote about her family and their move to Parker County.

Last week: As the annual Methodist Camp Meeting progressed, close watch was kept on homesteads while families were away. Everyone was expected to attend all services.

Joe Frazier often led the singing, and when his strong musical voice floated out on the twilight air, followed by Mary Ann’s sweet high soprano, his sisters’ deep soft contralto, plus tenor and base in perfect unison and tone furnished by the numerous Fraziers, Culwells, and others were joined by the congregation and everybody sang.







