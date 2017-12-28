Grandpa Culwell of Parker County, Part 19

Ethel B. Tackitt wrote about her family and their move to Parker County.

Last week: Eliza Jane, hopelessly lost in the woods seeking a calf, stumbles upon help and is returned home, knowing she had added to the family lore.

When Thomas and Eliza Culwell came to Texas from their home in Arkansas in the early 1840s, they fully realized the task of building a home and rearing a family in the new state would not be easy. But they were well fitted for the undertaking, for they were members of pioneer families themselves.







