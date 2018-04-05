Feel free to come up and smell me

So, because we had milked it as far as it could go, we bought a new one.

Our liquid soap had had so much water added to it that it was now only about three percent actual soap and struggled to clean dirty hands.

A new soap pump showed up by the bathroom sink – “Himalayan pink salt and water lily.”

That seems like a lot of froufrou for just washing your hands.

I have no idea what Himalayan pink salt is, and I don’t know how many water lilies they had to mush to fill the 7.5-ounce container.

But, by cracky, that Himalayan pink salt and water lily concoction cleaned my hands just fine.







