Feel free to come up and smell me

So, because we had milked it as far as it could go, we bought a new one.
Our liquid soap had had so much water added to it that it was now only about three percent actual soap and struggled to clean dirty hands.
A new soap pump showed up by the bathroom sink – “Himalayan pink salt and water lily.”
That seems like a lot of froufrou for just washing your hands.
I have no idea what Himalayan pink salt is, and I don’t know how many water lilies they had to mush to fill the 7.5-ounce container.
But, by cracky, that Himalayan pink salt and water lily concoction cleaned my hands just fine.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR