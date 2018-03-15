Columnist Laurie Moseley update

This started out to be an introduction to Laurie’s next article, but I get carried away.

Laurie Moseley had a massive stroke on Dec. 27, 2017. He was admitted to ICU with slurred speech the night before. I came home to pack his bag thinking everything was fine.

When I returned, I learned that he had the stroke between 4 and 7 a.m. His right arm and leg were paralyzed, he couldn’t swallow – so he could not eat or drink – and couldn’t speak.







