Another interview on local settlers

This is another WPA interview reported by Ethel B. Tackitt. She was the great-granddaughter of both Thomas Culwell and Pleasant Tackitt. This interview was with her mother, Lillie Virginia Miller Tackitt on Jan. 25, 1938, at Lone Wolf, Oklahoma. Those referred to as Father and Mother Tackitt are her grandparents – the same characters we remember as a young couple from the Grandpa Culwell story. The mischievous “Little Tommie” is her father.

Lillie Virginia was born to Aaron Knight Miller, a Methodist minister, born in North Carolina, and Elizabeth Saint Julian Campbell Miller, born in Mississippi. She says, “I was born on a typical Southern plantation which belonged to my maternal grandfather, Daniel M. Campbell, six miles north of Oxford, Mississippi, Nov. 28, 1860.







