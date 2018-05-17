Steven Luther Holtman 1974-2018

Steven Luther Holtman beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and nephew, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018.

Steve was a funny guy who lived life to the fullest and loved spending time with his many families from all over. He was a true fisherman of people and fish, leaving his hooks in everyone he met because he truly made a profound impact on them and never asked for nor expected anything from anyone. He hasn’t left, just gone fishin’.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Audra; his children, Luke and Luci; his mother, Ming; his siblings, Paul, Jeannie, Jo Ann and David.

The Springtown Epigraph,

May 17, 2018 Edition