Sherry Lyn Draper-Wooten 1960 – 2018

Sherry Lyn Draper-Wooten passed away peacefully on April 30, 2018, at 6:15 in the morning, from complications due to lengthy illness, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 10 a.m., at the First Methodist Church of Springtown, located at 100 W. 3rd Street in Springtown, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Sherry Draper-Wooten Memorial Fund at the First Methodist Church of Springtown.

Born on Feb. 17, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas, she was the beloved daughter of Wallace and Marilyn Draper. Sherry graduated from Springtown High School in 1978, where she was Student Council President, the Porcupine mascot and a member of the Drill Team.

Sherry was a gifted writer, among many other artistic talents, full of imagination and wonder. Having written many beautiful pieces for people over the years, her most notable is her novel, a civil war tale, which was a tribute to a family member who fought in the war.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ricky Wooten, later in life, with whom she has shared many adventures on roads less traveled. They lived in love with each other for many years in Oklahoma.

Sherry also spent the last 37 years of her life, enjoying with every fiber of her being, raising and loving her two children, Laura and Bobby.

Sherry is survived and will be incredibly missed by her husband, Ricky Wooten; mother, Marilyn Draper; older brother, Keith Draper and his wife Tracy; younger brother, Brent Draper and his wife, Barbara; daughter Laura Nichols; and son Bobby Nichols and his wife, Lacy; nieces Jenny, Bethany, Lauren and Leslie; nephew Beau; and a number of other relatives and close friends.

The Springtown Epigraph,

May 3, 2018 Edition