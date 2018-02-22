Neva (Lynch) Feltman 1938-2018

Neva (Lynch) Feltman of Azle, born Oct. 18, 1938, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2018.

Memorial service will be held on Feb. 24, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at The Rock Church in Bridgeport, Texas 76426. Deliveries can be made the day of at 9:30 a.m.

She filled the lives of all she knew with love and joy while demonstrating strength and perseverance. Her favorite things were reading, cooking, baking, and sharing the fruits of her labor with others.

Neva could be described as warm, welcoming, caring, and kind. She was a dedicated employee of Texas Turbine for twenty years and considered them all family. She leaves behind sad hearts, but hearts filled with love and wonderful memories.

Neva was preceded in death by her mother and father Jeff and Rena (Leatherwood) Lynch; sister Nelda Peel; sons Kenneth Read and Billy Read; and a grandson Dylan Read.

She is survived by daughter Donna Kirk and husband Johnny; son Donald Read; brother Cecil Lynch and wife Darlene, sister Velda Walker; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and many close friends.

The Springtown Epigraph,

Feb. 22, 2018 Edition