Loyce “Jean” Temple 1932 – 2018

Loyce “Jean” Temple, 85, of Springtown passed away peacefully on Sunday April 22. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 30 at Outreach of Love Church in Springtown.

Jean was born on Sept.13, 1932 in Smithwick, Texas to William and Ludie (Dale) Belvin. She retired from Mrs. Baird’s Bakery after 28 years.

With a warm smile, caring eyes and the very best hugs, “Grannies” love and comfort were true. Jean provided an oasis to four generations of children at her country cottage in Springtown for the last twenty-eight years of her life. Like each of the many beautiful flowers she planted on her estate, her nurturing and constant care had rooted a garden of children, grand-children, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren whom all adored her.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, J.M. Temple; her son, Sammy Enos and granddaughter, Tracy Roberts.

Jean is survived by her brother, Bill Belvin and wife, Karen; sister, Alta Hancock from Wichita Falls; son, David and wife, Donna, of Haltom City; daughters, Sherry Trice of Chico; Rhonda Souder and husband, Gary of Paradise; step-son, Jim Temple of Lakeside; step-daughter, Judy Willis and husband, Richard of Oklahoma; and step-son, Ronny Temple of Fort Worth, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

The Springtown Epigraph,

April 26, 2018 Edition