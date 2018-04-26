Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Rider 1958 – 2018

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lynn Rider a beloved daddy, granddaddy, brother, son, and friend passed away Monday, April 16, 2018.

A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in Biggers Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jeff’s name to Hope Center for Autism, www.hopecenter4autism.org.

Jeff was born Sept. 16, 1958 in Fort Worth to the late Joe and Jean Rider. He was the president of Joe Rider Propane in Azle. Jeff will be remembered by those who love him as loving, kind, funny and joyful.

Survivors include daughters, Melissa Henson and her husband, Shawn and Michelle Bower and her husband, Josh; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jody Rider; sister, Judy Manor; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, co-workers, and friends.

The Springtown Epigraph,

April 26, 2018 Edition