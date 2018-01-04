Dr. Calvin Cearley 1941 – 2017

Dr. Calvin Cearley, 76, of Springtown passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 at Real Family Fellowship in Azle.

Calvin was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Vernon to the late George and Bessie Cearley. He married Nancy Smith of Fort Worth Dec. 30, 1982. He was an author and Doctor of Theology and built and pastored four churches in Azle and Stephenville. He founded and served as chancellor of Bible Way Institute International and Warren Robbins University International.

Survivors include wife Nancy Cearley of Springtown; children, Cal and wife Holly of Grand Prairie; Mike and wife Robin Smith of Fort Worth; Doug and wife Sharon Smith of Fort Worth; twin brother Alvin and wife Donna Cearley of Newcastle; brother Jody and wife Nancy Cearley of Springtown; sister Ann Cozby of Hurst; sister Betty Chestnut of Euless; seven grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews.

The Springtown Epigraph,

Jan. 4, 2018 Edition