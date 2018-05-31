Charles David Sandlin 1931 – 2018

Charles David Sandlin, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018, surrounded by family in a local nursing facility.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of Friendship Baptist Church, 801 Friendship Rd., Weatherford. Interment: Veal Station Cemetery. Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel.

Charles David Sandlin was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Springtown, son of the late Charles Delton and Dora Byers Sandlin. He made his career in the dairy industry and in his free time he enjoyed working on the farm, camping, and bluegrass music. Charles was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Sandlin; and siblings, Milton, Dulen, Bobby, Wendell, and Bobby.

Survivors include his children, Connie Belinda Wolford and husband, Billy, of Gun Barrel City, Darlene Wilson and husband, Steve, of Springtown, and Royce Sandlin and wife, Carmen, of Poolville; grand-children, Terry Wilson and wife, Meredith, Amie Kilgore and husband, John, Amanda Wilson, Dan Wilson and wife, Sarah, Brady Sandlin and wife, Amy, and Callie Shackleford and husband, Curtis; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Sandlin and wife, Janice, of Burleson; and a host of loving church family and friends.

May 31, 2018 Edition

