Barbara G. Patterson 1962-2018

Barbara G. Patterson, 55, a loving wife and mother, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

Memorial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 3 in Alexander’s Midway Chapel.

Barbara was born Aug. 15, 1962 in Dallas to Curtis and LouAnn Sutton. They both preceded her in death. Barbara loved the Lord and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Dean; children, Kenneth Davis, Donna Davis, Kevin Sutton and wife, Randi, Trisha Patterson, Steven Patterson and Dorthy Nichole Deleon and husband, Adrian; brothers, Ray Sutton and wife, Teresa, Roger Sutton and Larry Sutton; and numerous grandchildren.

The Springtown Epigraph,

Feb. 22, 2018 Edition