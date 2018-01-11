Want to read the Epigraph free for 3 months?

You can see the entire Springtown Epigraph online at no cost in January, February,

and March! Yes, free!

All you have to do is visit www.springtown-epigraph.net and register.

If you like what you read, you can subscribe digitally for the rest of 2018

for just $10 – a 50 percent savings.

We have plenty of new things planned for the paper this year, and here’s a

chance to get in on everything right off the bat.

Remember: There’s more Springtown in the Springtown Epigraph than anywhere else!







