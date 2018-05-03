Towson’s team wins clay shoot May 3, 2018 McClleland top scorer Members of the winning team from 2018 Springtown Chamber of Commerce Clay Shoot were all smiles Friday, April 27. The winning team consisted of Judge Craig Towson, Randall “Sean” McClleland, Steve Bradbury, Rob Wilson, and Don McKechnie. The second-place team hailed from Pinnacle Bank. Third place went to Nalco Champion Team #2. McClleland also had the highest individual score of 95. The second and third place individual scores were achieved by Nic Pennington (93) and Derek Sugg (81). The event was held at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds in Decatur. The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only. Already registered? Login below… Already a subscriber: Click here to register. Click here to purchase a subscription. Email Password Remember me for 2 weeks Forgot Password